Columbia HS field hockey team begins state tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 14th-seeded Columbia High School field hockey team was scheduled to visit No. 3 seed Hillsborough in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The winner will face the winner of No. 6 Princeton and No. 11 South Brunswick in the quarterfinals on Friday, Nov. 4. The semifinals are Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the final is Thursday, Nov. 10.

Photo Courtesy of Stephanie Rivera/CHS head coach