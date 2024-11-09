Columbia HS field hockey team enjoys first winning season since 2000

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team finished a memorable season.

After losing at Mount Olive 3-1 in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 4 state tournament on Monday, Nov. 4, the Cougars, under head coach Stephanie Rivera, ended the season with a 10-9 record, its first winning record since 2000, when the team went 8-7-2. 

It also marks the first time the program has lost less than 10 games since 2006.

 

  

