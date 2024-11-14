Columbia HS field hockey team enjoys historic season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team enjoyed an historic season.

The Cougars posted a 10-9 record for their first winning season since 2000, according to head coach Stephanie Rivera.

In addition, it was also their first season since 2006 with less than 10 losses, the first time since 2012 with less than 55 goals allowed, the first time in 12 years that no opponent has been able to score more than five goals in a game and the first time the team has scored more than 43 goals and reached double-digit wins since 2019, added Rivera.

The team posted its best Essex/Union Blue Division record in program history, going 9-3. The previous best was 6-3.

Indeed, Rivera was elated for her team’s milestone campaign.

“What made this all possible and this team so special is how much the girls worked together as a team to make this happen—every single one of my players played a crucial role in each of these accomplishments,” said Rivera in an email to the News-Record. “They knew achieving new heights this season could only be done by sacrifice, hard physical and mental work, and love for each other on and off the field.

“One of the other things that made this team so admirable and special was the way they all wanted to see each other succeed and improve everyday,” Rivera continued. “They pushed each other to be the best versions of themselves everyday, and held each other accountable.

“They gave each other sincere compliments and also gave constructive feedback to help each other be stronger. And beyond their field hockey skills, it was really the mentality of these ladies that were key to this season. My girls not only believed in themselves, but they believed in each other. No matter what was on the scoreboard, they never gave up and played their hearts out until the very end for each other.”

Coming off an amazing season, Rivera is excited about the offseason.

“I hope my girls will find ways to take their much deserved time to recover and rest mentally and physically to avoid burnout, but also find ways to make sure they stay in shape and sharpen their skills so they’re ready for next season,” Rivera said. “Many of our girls either play other sports and/or play field hockey with their club teams. In terms of next season, we expect to move up a division, so I am excited for the new challenges and the opportunities to make history that next season will offer.

“My girls—especially our seniors and captains—all have fundamentally set a new precedent of a culture of true commitment, dedication, support and winning for the CHS Field Hockey program. We have a lot of big shoes to fill, but I know so many of our returning and new Varsity players will rise to the occasion to continue building the legacy the CHS Field Hockey 2024 team and our seniors have left.”

The following CHS players have earned Super Essex Conference–Libery Division honors:

First Team: seniors Charley Drechsler, Campbell Connell and Ann Elise Van Varick.

Second Team: senior Violet Jacobs, senior Daisy Bennett, sophomore Maddie Popowsky and junior Talia Gewirtz.

Honorable Mention: Juniors Sophia Islam and Tabby Barnes (goalie).

The following are the Union-Essex Conference Blue Division honorees:

First Team: Connell, Popowsky, Gewirtz, Jacobs. Second Team: Bennett, Drechsler, Van Varick, Islam. Honorable Mention: freshman Jamie Tarrow, Barnes.

Photo Courtesy of Steve Vaccariello