Columbia HS field hockey team enjoys strong start to the season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team won four games to improve to 5-1 on the season through Sept. 19.

CHS defeated Newark Academy, 6-3, on Sept. 13, at home. Senior Sarah Cerny had three goals, senior Georgie Gassaro had two goals and one assist, and senior Sophia Vaccariello had one goal.

Junior Blair Rodriguez made 12 saves.

“We ended up losing 3-1 to Livingston on Saturday (Sept. 10), but we bounced back today and worked on our areas of improvement to come out with a 6-3 win over Newark Academy today,” CHS head coach Stephanie Rivera said after the win. “We’ve never scored more than four goals on Newark Academy in the past decade, so this was a huge milestone for us! The way my girls are able to reflect on each game, practice on those areas of improvement, then execute them on the field is such a good indication of how strong they are and confident that this will be our best season yet.”

CHS defeated Caldwell, 3-1, on Sept. 15, on the road. Vaccariello had one goal and one assist, and Cerny and Gassaro each had one goal. Rodriguez made three saves.

Vaccariello scored twice, senior Eleanor Vande Vusse recorded one goal and two assists, and Cerny added a goal in the 4-0 win over Union on Sept. 17.

Cerny had three goals, Vaccariello had two goals and one assist, and Gassaro had one goal and one assist in the 6-0 win over Koinonia on Sept. 19 at home. Rodriguez made one save.