Columbia HS field hockey team has the drive to thrive

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team is excited about the season this fall.

The Cougars are off to a 3-2 start to the season through Sept. 14. They defeated Caldwell, 3-1, in the season opener on Sept. 5; Newark Academy, 2-0, Sept. 10; and Mount St. Dominic, 4-0, Sept. 12. The losses were to Johhnson Regional, 4-0, Sept. 7; and Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4-0, Sept. 14.

CHS head coach Stephanie Rivera shared some insight into this year’s team.

The following is a Q&A with Rivera:

Q: Who are the key players and leaders on the team, with their grades and positions?

A: We have an exceptional team all around who are key to our success this year, but some key players so far are our five senior captains: Charley Drechsler, Violet Jacobs, Daisy Bennett and Ann Elise Van Varick, who make up our defensive line, and Campbell Connell, who leads us in the midfield.

Along with what I consider our ‘dynamic duo,’ junior Talia Gewirtz and sophomore Maddie Popowsky, who play together on our forward line, they do a great job keeping up with each other to get the ball down the field, and have already assisted a few goals to each other.

Q: What are some of the team strengths?

A: The word the girls chose for this year is ‘Drive,’ and that is one of our key strengths. Whether it’s a game or practice, every girl on our varsity team has the drive to become the best version of themselves for their teammates. We also have such an incredible team dynamic where everyone loves each other and supports each other, on and off the field. That support manifests itself on the field through their teamwork and trust in one another. This is an exceptional group of girls who all work hard every opportunity they get.

Q: What will be the keys to a successful season?

A: In addition to our teamwork, it’s going to be our mentality and focus that sets us up for success this year. Again, whether it’s a game or practice, I know that their drive to become better every day and focusing on our growth and honing in our strengths will take us far this season. It’s easy to focus on just wanting to beat other teams, but this year, we’re focusing on what we can do to become better for each other and ourselves. That it’s not just about beating our competition, but it’s about proving how exceptionally hard these girls work and what they’re capable of. If we keep that mentality and focus on growing for each other through hard work and focus everyday, the results of that should reflect itself on the scoreboard. I believe this team can do anything.

Notes – Popowsky had three goals and one assist, Gewirtz had two goals and two assists, junior forward Sophia Islam had two goals and one assist; and Connell had one goal and one assist to lead CHS in the first five games.

The following is the team roster:

Didi Browne, junior defense/midfield

Talia Gewirtz, junior forward/midfield

Olivia Schenker, senior forward

Charley Drechsler, senior defense

Abby Gander, junior defense/midfield

Coco Sanchez, junior forward/midfield

Ann Elise Van Varick, senior defense

Daisy Bennett, senior defense

Ava Casciaro, sophomore defense/midfield

Maddie Popowsky, sophomore forward

Aislin Olaine, freshman defense/midfield

Violet Jacobs, senior defense

Rebecca Schenker, senior forward/midfield

Elsa Kalderen, senior forward/midfield

Sophia Islam, junior forward

Campbell Connell, senior midfield

Lyra Gordon, junior defense

Savannah Martin, sophomore defense

Phoebe Perlman, sophomore forward/midfield

Fiona McKee, senior defense

Jamie Tarrow, freshman forward/midfield

Tabby Barnes, junior goalkeeper

Maggie Doran-Paley, sophomore goalkeeper

Photos Courtesy of Stephanie Rivera