Columbia HS field hockey team shows strong drive this season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team has shown tremendous dedication, much to head coach Stephanie Rivera’s delight.

Columbia began the season with a dominant 7-0 win over Union on Thursday, Sept. 8, in Union.

“I’m really, really excited about this year’s team,” Rivera said. “We have a lot of young players. We pulled up four sophomores this year; we usually pull up one or two.

“Our team this year really has a lot of drive and passion, and work so well together for only playing for about two weeks. We are striving for the (Essex/Union League) Blue Division title this season and really making some history, because Columbia has never won a division title for the Blue Division.”

Leading the team are senior captain and forward Georgie Gassaro, a three-year letterwinner; senior captain and forward Sophia Vaccariello, a two-year letterwinner; and senior forward and three-year letter winner Sarah Cerny, who had four goals to lead the win over Union.

Rivera also is excited about two newcomers — sophomore Charley Drechsler and senior Olyvia Manjos. Rivera said the two players have been very dependable.

After losing to Livingston, 3-1, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Underhill Field, Columbia bounced back with a 6-3 win over Newark Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Underhill Field.

“We ended up losing 3-1 to Livingston on Saturday, but we bounced back today and worked on our areas of improvement to come out with a 6-3 win over Newark Academy today,” Rivera said after the win. “We’ve never scored more than four goals on Newark Academy in the past decade, so this was a huge milestone for us! The way my girls are able to reflect on each game, practice on those areas of improvement, then execute them on the field is such a good indication of how strong they are and confidence that this will be our best season yet.”

Here is the 2022 CHS roster.

Sarah Cerny

Campbell Connell

Caspian Dall

Fiona Donohue

Charley Drechsler

Georgie Gassaro

Olivia (Liv) Graziano

Bridget Heindl

Lucinda Horan

Alexa Kaplan

Olive Kern-Kensler

Olyvia Manjos

Ava Reeves

Olivia (Blair) Rodriguez

Sarah Rubin

Olivia Schenker

Rebecca Schenker

Lily Sharma

Kate Solomon

Sophia Vaccariello

Eleanor Vande Vusse

Ann Elise Van Varick

Photos Courtesy of Stephanie Rivera.