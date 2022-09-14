Columbia HS field hockey team shows strong drive this season

By on Comments Off on Columbia HS field hockey team shows strong drive this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team has shown tremendous dedication, much to head coach Stephanie Rivera’s delight.

Columbia began the season with a dominant 7-0 win over Union on Thursday, Sept. 8, in Union. 

“I’m really, really excited about this year’s team,” Rivera said. “We have a lot of young players. We pulled up four sophomores this year; we usually pull up one or two.

“Our team this year really has a lot of drive and passion, and work so well together for only playing for about two weeks. We are striving for the (Essex/Union League) Blue Division title this season and really making some history, because Columbia has never won a division title for the Blue Division.”

Leading the team are senior captain and forward Georgie Gassaro, a three-year letterwinner; senior captain and forward Sophia Vaccariello, a two-year letterwinner; and senior forward and three-year letter winner Sarah Cerny, who had four goals to lead the win over Union.

Rivera also is excited about two newcomers — sophomore Charley Drechsler and senior Olyvia Manjos. Rivera said the two players have been very dependable.

After losing to Livingston, 3-1, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Underhill Field, Columbia bounced back with a 6-3 win over Newark Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Underhill Field. 

“We ended up losing 3-1 to Livingston on Saturday, but we bounced back today and worked on our areas of improvement to come out with a 6-3 win over Newark Academy today,” Rivera said after the win. “We’ve never scored more than four goals on Newark Academy in the past decade, so this was a huge milestone for us! The way my girls are able to reflect on each game, practice on those areas of improvement, then execute them on the field is such a good indication of how strong they are and confidence that this will be our best season yet.”

Here is the 2022 CHS roster.

  • Sarah Cerny
  • Campbell Connell
  • Caspian Dall
  • Fiona Donohue
  • Charley Drechsler
  • Georgie Gassaro
  • Olivia (Liv) Graziano
  • Bridget Heindl
  • Lucinda Horan
  • Alexa Kaplan
  • Olive Kern-Kensler
  • Olyvia Manjos
  • Ava Reeves
  • Olivia (Blair) Rodriguez
  • Sarah Rubin
  • Olivia Schenker
  • Rebecca Schenker
  • Lily Sharma
  • Kate Solomon
  • Sophia Vaccariello
  • Eleanor Vande Vusse
  • Ann Elise Van Varick 

Photos Courtesy of Stephanie Rivera.

 

  

Columbia HS field hockey team shows strong drive this season added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →

COMMENTS