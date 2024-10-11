Columbia HS field hockey team surges, enjoys five-game winning streak

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team has been on a hot streak.

The Cougars defeated Newark Academy, 4-3, on Monday night, Oct. 7, at Underhill Sports Complex/Lynn V. Profeta Field on Senior Night for their fifth straight win to improve to 8-5 overall and 7-1 in the Essex/Union Conference–Blue Division.

Columbia trailed 3-1 in the fourth quarter before rallying for three goals to win the game.

Senior Campbell Connell had two goals, junior Didi Browne had one goal and one assist, sophomore Maddie Popowsky had a goal and junior Talia Gewirtz had an assist. Sophomore goalie Maggie Doran-Paley made seven saves for Columbia.

The Cougars have shown remarkable resilience.

They started the season 3-1 and then lost four straight before winning five in a row.

The win streak started with a 2-0 win at Cranford on Wednesday, Sept. 25. Connell and Gewirtz each had a goal, and sophomore Phoebe Perlman and Browne had an assist apiece. Junior goalie Tabby Barnes made 10 saves.

In another nail-biter, Gewritz had two goals and senior Olivia Schenker posted a goal and an assist in the 4-3 road win over Millburn two days later. It was the Cougars’ first win over Millburn since 2013. Freshman Jamie Tarrow added an assist. Popowsky collected two assists and Connell contributed one assist. Barnes made 16 saves and Doran-Paley had three saves. Popowsky scored two goals and Gewirtz had a goal to lead the Cougars to a 3-2 win over Caldwell on Monday, Sept. 30. Tarrow recorded two assists and Connell added an assist. Barnes made 13 saves.

Connell and Browne each had two goals and two assists in the 8-0 win at Union on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Gewirtz had a goal and two assists, Schenker had a goal and an assist, and Popowsky and Perlman each had a goal. Junior Sophia Islam added an assist. Barnes made one save.

Indeed, CHS head coach Stephanie Rivera is extremely proud of her team.

“We’re having an exceptional season, truly one of the best seasons in my six years as head coach,” Rivera said. “It’s not only the skills that make these girls special, but it’s the teamwork seen on and off the field. It’s the mental resilience they show in every game; they refuse to lose and play with their entire heart every minute they’re on the field.

“Also, I would be remiss not to mention the role my five captains play in the success of this season as well. Ann Elise (Van Varick), Campbell (Connell), Charley (Drechsler), Daisy (Bennett), and Violet (Jacobs) set the tone at practices and games, and never let their teammates give up; they are an example of everything we’d ever want in a captain.”

Photo Courtesy of CHS head field hockey coach Stephanie Rivera