Columbia HS field hockey team wins sixth straight game

CALDWELL, NJ — The Columbia High School field hockey team defeated Mount St. Dominic 3-0 on Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Caldwell, to extend its winning streak to six games and improve to 9-5 on the season. Junior Talia Gewirtz scored on an assist from sophomore Maddie Popowsky in the first quarter. Senior Campbell Connel scored on an assist from Gewirtz in the second quarter. Connell scored her second goal of the game in the third quarter. Sophomore goalie Maggie Doran-Paley made three saves.

Columbia, seeded sixth, will host either No. 7 seed Caldwell or No. 10 seed Mount St. Dominic in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 19, at 12:30 p.m. at Underhill Sports Complex/Lynn V. Profeta Field. If the Cougars win, they will visit No. 3 seed Livingston in the quarterfinals on Monday, Oct 21.

Photo Courtesy of Aidan Heindl