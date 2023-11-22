Columbia HS football players earn conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team featured several players who earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division honors.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Skill – Stevenson Memo, senior.

At-large – Zhamir Rowan, senior.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker – Henry Aaron, senior.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Lineman – Max Archer, senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Yassan Fields, senior.

The Cougars, under eighth-year head coach Gary Mobley, qualified for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs, falling to eventual runner-up Montclair, 19-7, the quarterfinals in Montclair to finish with a 4-5 record. Columbia made it a closer rematch after the Cougars fell to Montclair, 42-7, in the regular season finale at Underhill Sports Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field.

Memo and Rowan, who are also standout track and field athletes, excelled as wide receivers. Fields also was a key contributor as a running back-linebacker.

Photos by Joe Ungaro and Courtesy of Tim Parlin.