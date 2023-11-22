Columbia HS football players earn conference honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team featured several players who earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division honors.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
- Skill – Stevenson Memo, senior.
- At-large – Zhamir Rowan, senior.
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Kicker – Henry Aaron, senior.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
- Lineman – Max Archer, senior.
HONORABLE MENTION
- Yassan Fields, senior.
The Cougars, under eighth-year head coach Gary Mobley, qualified for the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 state playoffs, falling to eventual runner-up Montclair, 19-7, the quarterfinals in Montclair to finish with a 4-5 record. Columbia made it a closer rematch after the Cougars fell to Montclair, 42-7, in the regular season finale at Underhill Sports Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field.
Memo and Rowan, who are also standout track and field athletes, excelled as wide receivers. Fields also was a key contributor as a running back-linebacker.
Photos by Joe Ungaro and Courtesy of Tim Parlin.