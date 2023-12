Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School seniors Stevenson Memo, Zhamir Rowan and Yassan Fields earned all–Essex County, Group 4-5 football honors, as voted by the Essex County Coaches Association.

Memo, a wide receiver, and Rowan, defensive back, made the second team. Fields, a running back-linebacker, made honorable mention.

Photos Courtesy of Tim Parlin