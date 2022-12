Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School juniors Zhamir Rowan, Steve Memo and Henry Aaron earned all–Super Football Conference–Freedom White Division honors this season, as selected by the divisional coaches.

Rowan made the first team as a kick returner and Memo was a first-team at-large selection. Columbia Aaron, a kicker, received honorable mention.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon