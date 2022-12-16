Columbia HS football players garner all–Essex County accolades

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Columbia High School football players Zhamir Rowan, Steve Memo, Henry Aaron and Max Gigante, all juniors, earned all–Essex County groups 4 and 5 and Non-Public A honors, as selected by the county coaches.

Rowan, a defensive back, and Memo made the second team defense. Memo, a defensive back, was chosen as an at-large selection. Aaron, a junior, made the first team special teams as a placekicker. Gigante, a running back and defensive back, received honorable mention.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon