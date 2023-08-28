Columbia HS football team announces rules and policy for season opener at home

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School Football Cougars would like to welcome everyone back for the 2023-2024 school year to Columbia High School. While the academic school year does not begin until September, your Columbia Cougar Football team, Marching Band, and Cheer Squad will take the field in their season opener on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Lynn V. Proveta Field, located at the Underhill Athletic Complex. The Cougars kick off against Livingston High School beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for students and senior citizens. CHS will only accept cash. Exact change is appreciated.

Parking: Parking is not available at the Underhill Sports Complex for spectators. Please use the side streets surrounding the facility.

Bag Policy: Students are NOT permitted to bring bags, backpacks, etc. into the event. Any clutch bags that are brought in should be minimal and are subject to being searched.

Food & Drinks: Our snack stand will be open for food and beverage purchases. Food and drinks from outside the complex are not permitted to be brought in by spectators.

Sportsmanship: High school events are administered by the New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA). Please be advised of the NJSIAA’s sportsmanship policy:

Spectators can help promote good sportsmanship by observing the rules of fair play.

Any verbal, written, or physical conduct related to race, gender, ethnicity, disability, sexual orientation or religion shall not be tolerated, could subject the violator to ejection, and may result in penalties being assessed against your team.

Everyone is requested to take personal responsibility for keeping this competition at a high level of good sportsmanship.

Alcohol, smoking, and tobacco products are prohibited at NJSIAA high school events and on South Orange & Maplewood School District property. Everyone attending athletic events must comply with South Orange & Maplewood School District policies.

Columbia HS looks forward to an exciting and successful football season and school year.