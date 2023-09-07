Columbia edges Livingston in home opener

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Playing its first home game in two years, the Columbia High School football team defeated Livingston, 9-0, in the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Lynn V. Profeta Field/Underhill Sports Complex.

The high school football season kicked off for most of the teams across the country and around the state for the past few weeks.

There already have been quite a few shootouts, blowouts and shutouts, some come-from-behind rallies, and even a game in Dublin, Ireland, where Seton Hall Prep of West Orange lost to the Baylor School of Chattanooga, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 25.

Yes, football is back in a major way. College football kicked off its season as well, with highly-touted matchups that will have every football fan talking about at high school games. The NFL will formally open its season this weekend (Sept. 7-11) and add to the mayhem of football fandom.

The Livingston Lancers had already kicked off the season the previous weekend when they traveled to former Iron Hills foe Morristown, which immediately sent them packing with a 23-0 loss. The Lancers found more of the same reception as they came down South Mountain reservation via South Orange Avenue to visit the Cougars of Columbia.

The Cougars are coming off a 2-7 season after not having a home game all season. Last year, the South Orange–Maplewood school district made the decision to renovate Lynn V. Profeta field/Underhill Sports Complex, which included the upgrading of the press box and the renovation of the football field and track. So, this was a true homecoming to open the season as they worked hard to bring home their first win of the season in front of a packed house.

The Lancers took the opening kickoff and aggressively tried to force their way down field, but met an equally aggressive and stingy Cougars’ defense. The Columbia defense, led by linebacker Ethan Parlin and defensive lineman Will Fanka, was all over Livingston senior QB Aiden Healy, shutting down any opportunity to run or throw the ball for any big gains. The Lancers only converted one fourth down in the first quarter before having to punt the ball the rest of the game. Columbia also had a quick three-and-out on its first possession, but came out roaring towards the end of the first quarter and into the second, driving almost the length of the field for 67 yards before Livingston DB Chistian Giordano thwarted a possible touchdown when he intercepted Columbia QB Andrew Randazza.

Three more Columbia touchdowns were called back due to penalties or errant whistle. Yassan Fields broke the stalemate when he ran for 52-yard score, followed by senior Henry Aaron’s extra-point kick, giving the Cougars the 7-0 lead at halftime.

The third quarter was all defense, as both teams would not get more than 40 yards downfield before punting it away. Memo broke free into Lancers’ territory a few more times, but a couple of flags littered the field on an otherwise mostly penalty-free game.

By late fourth quarter, with under two minutes to go, Columbia punted for the final time. Aaron pinned Livingston behind the 6-yard line. Livingston attempted a hook-and-lateral play, but it was broken up by linebacker Fields, who also attempted to scoop and score, but the umpire ruled the pass incomplete. Two plays later, with just under a minute left, Healy tried to escape the clutches of Fanka, who was in on 5.5 sacks for the night. Fanka snagged Healy’s jersey with his beefy mitts and promptly performed a textbook wrestling takedown and planted Healy in the end zone for a safety. This ensured Livingston’s second loss of the season and second shutout.

Livingston’s head coach wasn’t available for a postgame interview, as Columbia celebrated its first win of the new season.

“We had our opportunities,” said Columbia head coach Gary Mobley to his players after the game. “It is these same opportunities that we didn’t take advantage of. We have to do better because in life, they will not give you the opportunity to take advantage of what’s given to you.”

Memo said that he was extremely happy with the win since they haven’t had a win at home in two years. Two years ago, Columbia’s last home win was against Livingston. That season, Columbia made the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 playoffs, losing to Ridgewood in the first round.

Livingston will face Union City on Friday night, Sept. 8, at 6:30 p.m. for its home opener.

Columbia will travel to Paterson on the same night to face the Ghosts of Paterson Eastside at 6 p.m. at Hinchliffe Stadium.

Photos Courtesy of Kerry E. Porter