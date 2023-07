MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Pictured above, Columbia High School football team players and coaches are all smiles as they gather for a group pose with their trophy after capturing the championship at the third annual Essex 7-on-7 Shootout hosted by West Orange High School on Saturday, July 15. More than 20 schools from throughout the state participated in the one-day event. Standing far left is head coach Gary Mobley.

Photo Courtesy of West Orange High School Football