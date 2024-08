Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team participated in the annual Essex Shootout on Saturday, July 20, at West Orange High School.

The 7-on-7 showcase featured more than 20 schools from throughout the state.

Newark East Side won the title by beating West Orange in overtime.

The Cougars, under head coach Gary Mobley, began official practice on Monday, Aug. 12.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino