Columbia HS football team defeats Bloomfield

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School football team defeated Bloomfield, 42-6, Friday, Oct. 6, at Lynn V. Profeta Field/Underhill Sports Complex.

The Cougars improved to 4-2 overall on the season. Bloomfield moved to 2-4. It marked the fourth straight time that Columbia defeated Bloomfield. They also beat Bloomfield in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Senior quarterback Charlie Morrison completed seven of 12 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Cougars. Seniors Zhamir Rowan and Max Gigante caught the TD passes. Rowan finished with four catches for 70 yards and Gigante had two catches for 20 yards. Senior Steve Memo rushed for 120 yards and a TD on 10 carries and Rowan had six carries for 70 yards. Senior Yassan Fields had five carries for 30 yards and a TD. Defensively, senior John Richard had seven tackles and two sacks, and senior linebacker Ethan Parlin had seven tackles.

Columbia scored the most points in a game this season, surpassing the 37-0 win over Paterson Eastside in week 2 on the road.

The Cougars will visit Union City on Friday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. Union City is 5-1.

Photos by Joe Ungaro

Columbia vs. Bloomfield (Friday, Oct. 6)