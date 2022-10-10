Columbia HS football team defeats Bloomfield for its first win of the season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team defeated Bloomfield, 13-3, on Friday, Oct. 7, at Foley Field in Bloomfield.

It was the Cougars’ first win of the season. The Cougars improved to 1-5.

Junior quarterback Charlie Morrison completed nine of 15 pass attempts for 154 yards, and junior Henry Aaron kicked two fourth-quarter field goals to lead the Cougars. Last season, Aaron kicked the game-winning field goal against Bloomfield.

In Friday’s game, the Cougars took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on junior Yassan Fields’ 3-yard touchdown run and Aaron’s extra point kick. In the fourth quarter, Bloomfield kicked a field goal before Aarron booted field goals of 40 yards and 22 yards.

Junior Zhamir Rowan had four catches for 83 yards, junior Steven Memo had three catches for 33 yards, junior Max Gigante had one catch for 35 yards and Fields had one catch for 3 yards.

On defense, Memo had 11 tackles, Gigante had eight tackles, Aaron had six tackles with one sack, and Fields had six tackles with two for losses.

The Cougars will host Union City on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Underhill Field at 1 p.m. It will be the Cougars’ first home game of the season. Underhill Field was under renovations for the past few months.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon.