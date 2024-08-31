Columbia HS football team displays strong team chemistry

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The current state playoff format has been in existence since 1974. For the Columbia High School football team program, a playoff win is something that has proved elusive.

Though this year’s Cougars lost a ton of talented skill players, head coach Gary Mobley knows his team will keep working hard in order to make it back to the playoffs and finally earn a playoff win or more.

During the first few days of practice, the Cougars have bonded well, much to Mobley’s delight.

“It’s a young and enthusiastic team that has pretty much adopted all of our methods, strategies and traditions,” said Mobley, entering his ninth year at the helm. “They are a good group of guys that like each other. I feel like they will play for each other. They like being around each other, so it makes practice very enjoyable and hopefully we can get some good things out of it.”

The Cougars lost all-county and all-conference wide receivers Stevenson Memor and Zhamir Rowan to graduation. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have talented replacements. Mobley said the team has a few receivers with good size and speed. They have a returning starting WR in senior Andrew Randazzo.

Juniors Eli Angelou and Tenzin Armacost were battling for the starting quarterback position.

Junior Charlie Knutsen and senior Jasiel Phair will get the bulk of the carries.

Junior Carlo Magyartis is a promising tight end.

Mobley is excited about the experience of his two-way linemen. The offensive linemen are senior center Elijah Svitavsky, senior guard Cooper Westheille, junior tackle Hans Archer, junior guard Chris Hopkins and junior tackle Zamire Lindsey. Ola Osawe and Marcus Caserta also provide depth.

On defense, the linebacking corps consists of senior Andrew Robinson, juniors Ibrahim Adisa and John Harrell and sophomore Gabe Boyarsky, who made some impressive plays as a freshman last year.

Phair, Randazzo and junior Colin Brandt comprise the secondary.

Last season, the Cougars made the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 5 playoffs, but lost to Montclair to finish 4-5. This year, the mission is simple: win a playoff game.

“That’s our goal, to make history,” Mobley said. “We’ve been knocking on the door. We’re trying to knock it down.”

Schedule

Aug. 31: Newark West Side (inaugural Mountaineer Classic, at West Orange), 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6: vs. Newark East Side, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 12: at Orange, 7 p.m.

Sept. 20: vs. Passaic County Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28: vs. Irvington, noon

Oct. 10: at Livingston, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18: vs. Bayonne, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25: at Union City, 7 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Columbia competes at West Orange, scrimmage, Aug. 19