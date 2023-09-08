Columbia HS football team enjoys triumphant homecoming in the season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — For the first time since 2021, the Columbia High School football team returned to Lynn V. Profeta Field at Underhill Sports Complex, as the Cougars defeated Livingston, 9-0, in the season opener on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The Cougars, under head coach Gary Mobley, played all their games on the road last season while the field was being renovated.

Columbia will play Paterson Eastside on Friday, Sept. 8, at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson at 6 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ungaro