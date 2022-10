Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team fell at Montclair, 21-7, on Saturday, Oct. 22, to move to a 1-7 record on the season.

The Cougars will visit Scotch Plains–Fanwood on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association crossover game.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon