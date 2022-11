MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team lost to Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 14-7, on Thursday, Oct. 27, at Scotch Plains–Fanwood.

The Cougars ended the season with a 1-8 record. The lone win came against Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 7, in Bloomfield by a score of 13-3 in the sixth game of the season. Columbia has played all of its home games on the road due to renovations at Underhill Field.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon