Columbia HS football team falls to Union City

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team lost to Union City, 26-0, at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15.

The Cougars fell to 1-6 on the season, while Union City moved to 6-1.

Columbia was coming off its first win of the season, having defeated Bloomfield, 13-3, on Friday, Oct. 7, at Foley Field in Bloomfield.

Columbia has not played a home game this season due to ongoing renovations at Underhill Field. The Cougars will visit Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1 p.m. Montclair is 3-4.