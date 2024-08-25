Columbia HS football team kicks off season at inaugural Mountaineer Classic at West Orange

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team will kick off the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, in the inaugural Mountaineer Football Classic at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium.

The Cougars will face Newark West Side at 3:30 p.m.

The Mountaineer Classic features five games over three days, Thursday, Aug. 29, to Saturday, Aug. 31.

CHS head coach Gary Mobley said the team is excited about starting the season in Week 0, looking to carry over the momentum from last year’s playoff season.

“It led us to say, ‘Hey, let’s go ahead and jump into this Mountaineer Classic at West Orange High School,’ ” Mobley said.

Mobley said he is good friends with some of the coaches in the classic, such as Darnell Grant of WOHS, James Williams of Plainfield, Ronly London of Newark West Side and Manj Singh of Verona.

“All of us being together and playing on the same venue and same weekend, we felt this was something positive, not just for ourselves but for our programs,” Mobley said.

“We are thrilled to bring this unique event to our community,” said WOHS athletic director Stephan Zichella. “The Mountaineer Football Classic is an opportunity to showcase the exceptional talent in our state and celebrate the spirit of high school football. We’ve worked hard to put together a fantastic lineup, and we can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

WOHS head football coach Darnell Grant shared his excitement about the classic, emphasizing the significance of the event for the local football community. “Hosting the Mountaineer Football Classic is a fantastic opportunity to welcome our neighbors and provide a stage for these young athletes to shine. It’s not just about the competition; it’s about giving them a platform to prepare for their upcoming seasons and showcasing their talents in a high-energy environment. We’re proud to be a part of this and eager to see these teams make the most of this experience.”

The following is the schedule for the Mountaineer Football Classic:

Thursday, Aug. 29

Jefferson vs. Verona, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 30

Hillside vs. Snyder, 3:30 p.m.

West Orange vs. Orange, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31

Newark West Side vs. Columbia, 3:30 p.m.

Plainfield vs. Newark East Side, 7:30 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

The Columbia Cougars practices at Lynn V. Profeta Field at Underhill Sports Complex