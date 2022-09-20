Columbia HS football team looks for first win of the season

Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team hopes to get its first win of the season.

The CHS Cougars will visit Hudson Catholic on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Caven Point in Jersey City. Hudson Catholic is 3-0.

The Cougars lost to neighbor Irvington High School, 40-0, on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Irvington. Columbia fell to 0-3 on the season.

The Irvington Blue Knights improved to 4-0 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens.