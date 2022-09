Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team will visit Passaic County Tech in Wayne on Friday night, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m.

The Cougars fell to Hudson Catholic, 34-13, at Caven Point in Jersey City on Sept. 24 to move to 0-4 on the season.

Passaic County Tech is 4-1 after losing to Ridgewood, 12-7, on Friday, Sept. 23.

Photos Courtesy of Felicia Laguerre Owens.