MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team received a forfeit victory against Hudson Catholic, which has canceled the rest of its season due to injuries that have depleted its roster.

As a result, the Cougars’ record for the season moved to 3-1.

The Cougars will visit Passaic County Tech in Wayne on Friday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m. Passaic County Tech, the reigning North 1, Group 4 state sectional champion, is 5-0.