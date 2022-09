MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team seeks to regroup from a tough 24-23 loss to Livingston in the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Livingston. The Columbia Cougars will visit Paterson Eastside on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 1 p.m. at Bauerle Field in Paterson.

Photo by Steve Ellmore.