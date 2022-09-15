Columbia HS football team to visit Irvington

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team will visit state-ranked Irvington High School this Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m.

The CHS Cougars lost to Paterson Eastside, 3-0, on Saturday, Sept. 10, at Bauerle Field in Paterson to move to an 0-2 record. Columbia lost a tough 24-23 decision to Livingston in the season opener on Sept. 1.

Irvington defeated East Orange Campus, 27-21, in double overtime on Friday, Sept. 9, in its home opener. The Irvington Blue Knights, who improved to 3-0 on the season, were ranked No. 6 in the state by the Star-Ledger going into the game against East Orange Campus.

Irvington is the defending state North, Group 4 regional champions.