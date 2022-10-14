Columbia HS football team will hold homecoming and senior day at West Orange HS

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team will face Union City on Saturday, Oct. 15 at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium, located at 51 Conforti Ave. in West Orange, on homecoming and senior day.

At 1:30 p.m., there will be Senior Day student-athlete and family announcements.

The CHS marching band will perform at halftime.

The Cougars are coming off a 13-3 win over Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 7 for their first win of the season, improving to 1-5.

Photo Courtesy of Jerry Simon