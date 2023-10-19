Columbia HS football team will host Montclair on Homecoming

The Columbia HS Cougars compete against Bloomfield during their victory this season. (Photo by Joe Ungaro)

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team will host Montclair on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 1 p.m. on Homecoming Day at Lynn V. Profeta Field/Underhill Sports Complex.

The Cougars lost to Union City, 49-0, on Friday, Oct. 13, to move to a 4-3 record this season.

Columbia is ranked No. 10 in North, Group 5 in the United Power Rankings. The top 16 teams earn playoff berths. The playoffs will begin Thursday and Friday, Oct. 27-28.

Columbia (4-3)

Aug. 31: win, vs. Livingston, 9-0.

Sept. 8: win, at Paterson Eastside, 37-0

Sept. 14: loss, vs. Irvington, 21-0

Sept. 22: win, at Hudson Catholic, forfeit*

Sept. 29: loss, at Passaic County Tech, 12-0

Oct. 6: won, vs. Bloomfield, 42-6

Oct. 13: loss, at Union City, 49-0

Oct. 21: vs. Montclair, 1 p.m.

*Hudson Catholic canceled its season due to lack of players.

  

