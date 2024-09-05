Columbia HS football team wins season opener

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team opened the season with a 10-6 win over Newark West Side High School at the inaugural Mountaineer Football Classic at West Orange High School on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Senior Charlie Knutsen ran for an 8-yard TD and junior Jonah Breen kicked a 32-yard field goal for the Cougars.

Columbia will host Newark East Side High School on Friday, Sept. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Underhill Field Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field.

East Side also participated in the Mountaineer Football Classic on Saturday, Aug. 31, defeating Plainfield, 8-6, to cap the event, which involved five games over three days.