Columbia HS girls basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team featured four players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

Sophomore guard Gabriella Ervin made the First Team. Ervin averaged 12.8 points per game (334 points), 6.5 rebounds (169 rebounds), 4.4 assists (115 assists) 4.1 steals (407 steals) this season.

Sophomore JoJo Yarde made the Second Team. She averaged 11 points (296 points), 13.7 rebounds (370 rebounds) and 5.6 steals (152 steals).

Senior Campbell Connell and sophomore Mya Defreitas made Honorable Mention. Campbell averaged 3.8 points (102 points) and 6.1 rebounds (166 points). Defreitas averaged 8.1 points (219 points).

The Cougars bounced back from an 0-5 start to the season and finished 12-15.