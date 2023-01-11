Columbia HS girls basketball team defeats Caldwell

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated Caldwell High School 38-36 on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Senior Bella Galatt had 15 points and five steals; junior Summer Lonning had 11 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals and five assists; senior Allie Harris had 6 points and three rebounds; and senior Leah Connell had 4 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots.

The CHS Cougars fell at Immaculate Conception High School of Montclair 63-25 on Thursday, Jan. 5. Connell had 10 points and four rebounds, Lonning had 4 points and six rebounds, and Harris had 4 points and three rebounds. Immaculate Conception improved to 9-0 on the season.

CHS fell at Pingry 41-23 on Saturday, Jan. 7, in Martinsville to move to a 4-6 overall record on the season. Senior Shana Desir had 11 points, Galatt had 8 points and Harris added 2 points.

The Cougars will visit East Orange Campus High School on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m.; visit West Essex High School on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. in North Caldwell; and host West Orange High School on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m.