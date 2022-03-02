Columbia HS girls basketball team defeats Kearny; advances to state sectional quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The eighth-seeded Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated ninth-seeded Kearny, 58-53, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Monday, Feb. 28.

Sophomore Talia Baptiste had 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals; junior Bella Galatt had 12 points, four rebounds, four steals and three assists; junior Allie Harris had eight points and three rebounds; sophomore Jaime Levi had 8 points, four rebounds and four assists; juniors Shania Desir and Leah Connell each had 7 points and six rebounds; and sophomore Summer Lonning had 3 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Columbia, which won its fourth straight game and improved to 14-7 overall on the season, will visit top-seeded Union City in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 2. The winner will face the winner between No. 5 seed Bloomfield and No. 4 seed Paterson Eastside, in the semifinals on Friday, March 4. The championship is Tuesday, March 8.

Photo Courtesy of Andi Levi