Columbia HS girls basketball team defeats Tenafly

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated Tenafly High School 60-48 on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at home in the regular-season finale.

Talia Baptiste, a junior, had 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals; and senior Shana Desir had 20 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks and three steals to lead the Cougars, who improved to 10-14 overall on the season. Summer Lonning, a junior, had 7 points and five rebounds; and senior Bella Galatt had 6 points six rebounds and four assists for Columbia.

The Cougars, seeded 12th, were scheduled to visit No. 5 seed Montclair High School in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The victor will face the winner of No. 13 seed Ridgewood High School and No. 4 seed Kearny High School in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23. The semifinals are Saturday, Feb. 25, and the final is Monday, Feb. 27, at the high-seeded schools.