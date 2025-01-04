Columbia HS girls basketball team defeats Timothy Christian

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE/BOUND BROOK, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team notched its first win of the season with an emphatic 73-36 win over Timothy Christian on Saturday, Dec. 28, in the Bound Brook holiday tournament.

Sophomore guard Gabriella Ervin scored 31 points and added eight assists, six rebounds and four blocked shots to power the Cougars. Myla Defreitas scored 18 points with seven rebounds and three steals, and sophomore JoJo Yarde had 14 points, 15 rebounds, four steals, three assists and three blocked shots.

The Cougars got two points apiece from juniors Anabel Maguire, Annabelle Nelson, Juliet Givoni, sophomore Maayan Blint Midrony and freshman Lanyah Campbell. Campbell Conell and junior Chioma Okakor both had eight rebounds. The Cougars improved to 1-5.

On the previous day in the tournament, Columbia lost to Bound Brook, 57-41. Ervin scored 19 points with three rebounds, three assists and two steals. Yarde had nine points, six rebounds and four blocked shots. Defreitas had six points with two rebounds and two assists, and Lanyah Campbell had three points. Macguire added two points. Campbell Connell had four rebounds. Junior Sara Marley and Nelson each had one point.