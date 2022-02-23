Columbia HS girls basketball team downs foes; preps for sectional tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated Nutley and West Orange last week to improve to 12-7 on the season.

Sophomore Talia Baptiste had 15 points and junior Bella Galatt had 12 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a 49-35 win at Nutley on Monday, Feb. 14. Junior Leah Connell had 8 points and eight rebounds; sophomore Summer Lonning had 6 points and six rebounds; junior Allie Harris had 4 points, five rebounds and four blocks; and junior Shana Desir had 4 points and five rebounds. Sophomore Jaime Levi had six rebounds, and junior Samiya Hill had three rebounds.

Connell had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Desir had 11 points and five rebounds, and Galatt had 10 points and three rebounds in the 53-37 home win over West Orange on Thursday, Feb. 17. Harris scored 9 points with six rebounds and five blocks, Baptiste had 5 points and six assists, and Levi and Lonning each had 2 points and three rebounds. Levi also had four assists.

The Cougars, seeded No. 8, will host No. 9 seed Kearny in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Monday, Feb. 28. The winner will face the winner between No. 1 Union City and No. 8 Barringer in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, March 2.