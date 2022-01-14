Columbia HS girls basketball team earns first win of the season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated Roselle Catholic, 56-50, on Jan. 8 on the road for its first victory of the season.

Sophomore Talia Baptiste led the Cougars with 16 points, four assists and four steals. Junior Shana Desir had 15 points with four assists, three rebounds and two steals; sophomore guard Jaime Levi scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, five rebounds and two assists; junior Leah Connell had 6 points; and sophomore Summer Lonning had 5 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. The Cougars improved to 1-2 on the season.

Photo Courtesy of Andi Levi