Columbia HS girls basketball team enjoys strong Essex County Tournament run

Cougars fall in the semifinals, prep for state tourney

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The fifth-seeded Columbia High School girls basketball team enjoyed a strong run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars, under head coach Chuck Keegan, fell to top-seeded Immaculate Conception High School 72-25 in the semifinals held at West Orange High School on Saturday, Feb. 11 in a matchup of Super Essex Conference–American Division teams. 

Columbia, which moved to a 9-14 overall record on the season, lost all three meetings against Immaculate Conception this season. 

Columbia won two games in the ECT, defeating 12rh-seeded Verona High School 58-41 on Saturday, Jan. 28, at home in the first round and upsetting fourth-seeded Newark Academy 46-42 on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the quarterfinals at Newark Academy in Livingston.

In earlier action, the Cougars lost at University High School of Newark 62-55 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, in a divisional game. Junior Talia Baptiste had 14 points with seven rebounds, five assists, six steals and three blocks; senior Bella Galatt had 9 points with five steals and two rebounds; senior Shana Desir had 6 points with five rebounds, four steals and two assists; senior Samiya Hill had 6 points with three rebounds; junior Summer Lonning had 4 points with two rebounds and two assists; junior Jaime Levi had 3 points with two rebounds; senior Allie Harris had 2 points with four rebounds and two blocks; and senior Leah Connell had 2 points with four rebounds.

The Cougars, seeded 12th, will visit No. 5 seed Montclair High School in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The winner will face the winner between No. 4 seed Kearny High School and No. 13 seed Ridgewood High School in the quarterfinals on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the higher-seeded school.

  

