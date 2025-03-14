Columbia HS girls basketball team finishes season, bounces back from tough start

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team recovered from a tough start to the season.

The fourth-seeded Cougars lost at No. 13 seed Scotch Plains–Fanwood, 55-47, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Sophomore Gabriella Ervin scored 16 points, sophomore JoJo Yarde had 14 points, juniors Anabel Macguire and Sara Marley each had five points, and sophomore Myla DeFreitas had four points for the Cougars, who finished with a 12-15 record after regrouping from an 0-5 start.