Columbia HS girls basketball team notches wins

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team defeated University and Ridge in consecutive games to improve to a 3-3 overall record on the season.

Sophomore Talia Baptiste had 17 points, five assists, four steals and two rebounds, and sophomore Summer Lonning had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists to lead CHS to a 62-59 home win over University on Jan. 13. Junior Bella Galatt had 9 points, three rebounds and two assists; junior Allie Harris had 7 points and five rebounds; sophomore Jaime Levi had 8 points and three rebounds; junior Leah Connell scored 6 points with three rebounds; and junior Shana Desir added 4 points and four rebounds.

Galatt had 15 points and four steals, and Baptiste had 11 points, two rebounds, two steals and two blocks to lead the Cougars to a 48-37 home win over Ridge on Jan. 15, Desir posted 10 points, six steals, two assists and two blocks; Lonning had 5 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists; Harris collected 4 points and five rebounds; and Levi had 3 points.

In previous action, Baptiste had 25 points and Desir had 16 points, but the Cougars dropped a tough 65-64 decision to West Essex on Jan. 11. Harris had 9 points, Galatt and Connell each had 4 points, and Levi and junior Samiya Hill each had 3 points.