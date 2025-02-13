Columbia HS girls basketball team posts two straight wins

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team won back-to-back games, beating Millburn and Newark Central.

Sophomore JoJo Yarde had 18 points, 12 rebounds, seven steals and four blocked shots to lead the Cougars to a 53-41 win over Millburn on Monday, Feb. 3, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. Sophomore Gabriella Ervin had 14 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists; senior Campbell Connell had 12 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals; and sophomore Myla Defreitas had nine points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists.

Yarde had another big game with 18 points, 17 rebounds, three steals and three blocked shots in the 52-35 win over Central on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in an SEC-Liberty Division game. Ervin had 14 points, six rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocked shots; Connell had six points, 10 rebounds, five steals and three assists; freshman Lanyah Campbell had six points and four rebounds; and junior Anabel Macguire had five points, six rebounds, four steals and three assists. Junior Sara Marley added three points and two assists, and junior Chioma Okafor had four rebounds.

CHS then fell at Ewing, 54-45, on Saturday, Feb. 8, to move to 11-11 on the season. Ervin had 15 points, Yarde had eight points, and Macguire and Defreitas each had six points.

The Cougars will host West Essex on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. and visit Nutley on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 4 p.m.