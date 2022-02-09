Columbia HS girls basketball team, seeded No. 2, advances to ECT quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Bella Galatt, a junior, scored 11 points, and junior Shana Desir had 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead the second-seeded Columbia High School girls basketball team to a 45-29 home win over No. 18 seed Verona in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 5, at home.

Summer Lonning, a sophomore, had 7 points and seven rebounds, sophomore Talia Baptiste had 7 points and six rebounds, junior Allie Harris had 4 points and four rebounds, and senior Anaya Glaude had 3 points and three rebounds for the Lady Cougars, who improved to a 9-5 overall record. Leah Connell, a junior, had three rebounds, junior Samiya Hill had two rebounds, senior Kathleen Wach had 2 points and two rebounds, and sophomore Jaime Levi had two steals for the Cougars, who will host No. 10 seed Newark Central in the quarterfinal round on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 10:30 a.m.

The Cougars started the week with a 47-46 home win over Hanover Park on Tuesday, Feb. 1, in a nonconference game. Baptiste had 18 points, five steals and four assists; Harris had 8 points, five rebounds and three blocks; Desir had 7 points, six rebounds and three steals; Galatt had 7 points and three rebounds; Connell had 2 points and five rebounds; Levi had 2 points and three assists; Lonning grabbed five rebounds; Glaude grabbed four rebounds; and Hill had 3 points.

CHS lost to Immaculate Conception of Montclair, 49-28, at home on Thursday, Feb. 3, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. Desir had 8 points and five rebounds, Baptiste had 7 points and six rebounds, Galatt had 5 points, Harris had 4 points and three assists, Lonning had 2 points and seven rebounds, Levi had 2 points and three assists, and Connell had five steals.

After starting 1-3 on the season, the Cougars won eight of their next 10 games.

To view the ECT bracket, click on this link

http://www.sec.powermediallc.org/download/2022-ECT-Girls-basketb-bracket-Quarters.pdf