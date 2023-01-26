Columbia HS girls basketball team seeks good run in ECT

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team is determined to impress in the upcoming Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars received the No. 5 seed. They will host a first-round game on Saturday, Jan. 28, against an opponent and at a time to be determined.

Columbia defeated Mount St. Dominic of Caldwell 58-38 on Thursday, Jan. 19. Junior Talia Baptiste had 12 points, three rebounds and four steals; senior Shana Desir had 16 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five steals; senior Leah Connell had 9 points, five rebounds and four steals; senior Bella Galatt had 3 points, one rebound and one steal; junior Jaime Levi had 5 points, two rebounds and two steals; senior Allie Harris had 5 points, two assists and two blocked shots; senior Ruby Aylward had 3 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal; senior Samiya Hill had 4 points, two rebounds and one steal; senior Georgie Gassaro had one point, one assist and one blocked shot; and sophomore Campbell Connell had one rebound.

In earlier action, Columbia lost to West Orange 51-42 on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at home. Baptiste had 15 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds; Galatt had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven steals; Harris had 9 points; Desir had 7 points, nine rebounds and four steals; and Leah Connell had 3 points for Columbia.