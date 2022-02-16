Columbia HS girls basketball team tops West Essex in divisional play; falls to Central in ECT quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Bella Galatt, a junior, had 13 points and junior Shana Desir had 11 points, 11 rebounds and four assists to lead the Columbia High School girls basketball team to a 55-38 home win over West Essex on Tuesday, Feb. 8, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game.

Sophomore Talia Baptiste had 9 points, two rebounds and two assists; junior Leah Connell had 8 points and eight rebounds; junior Allie Harris had 5 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks; Jaime Levi had 4 points; sophomore Summer Lonning had 3 points and six rebounds; and senior Anaya Glaude had 2 points and three rebounds.

The Lady Cougars lost to University, 45-27, on Thursday, Feb. 10, in Newark, in a divisional game. Galatt and Connell each had 8 points, Baptiste and Harris each had 7 points; junior Shana Desir had 3 points; and Lonning and Glaude each had 2 points.

The second-seeded Cougars lost to 10th-seeded Newark Central, 46-40, in the quarterfinal round of the 47th Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 12, at home. Galatt had 13 points, Desir had 12, Lonning had 6, Harris had 4, Levi had 3 and Connell added 2. CHS moved to a 10-7 record on the season.