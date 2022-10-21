Columbia HS girls cross-country team finishes in third place at SEC–American Division championships

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls cross-country team finished in third place out of nine teams at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Friday, Oct. 14.

Junior Mae Dowling finished in fourth place out of 64 runners in a time of 20 minutes, 28.90 seconds to lead Columbia. Freshman Kendall Waite took 16th place in 22:23.50; senior Raya Stevens was 18th in 22:26.90; junior Sally O’Sullivan was 25th in 22:55.30; freshman Caroline Shaw was 31st in 23:15.00; junior Julie Hairston was 38th in 23:28.10; and freshman Gwendolyn Butkus was 40th in 23:29.80

Montclair was first with 40 points, Livingston was second with 88 points and Columbia was third with 94 points. Montclair Kimberley Academy was fourth with 102 points, followed by Caldwell, 104; Millburn, 163; Mount St. Dominic, 167; Bloomfield, 181; and Nutley, 213.

The Essex County championships will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield.