Columbia HS girls cross-country team finishes second at Essex County meet

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls cross-country team finished in second place out of 16 schools at the Essex County championships at Brookdale Park in Bloomfield on Friday, Oct. 21.

Junior Mae Dowling finished in second place out of 119 runners to lead Columbia. She was timed in 19 minutes, 42.90 seconds in the 5,000-meter run.

Senior Raya Stevens finished in 14th place in 21:46.60, junior Sally O’Sullivan finished in 18th place in 21:57.90, freshman Kendall Waite finished in 19th place in 22:02.00; freshman Caroline Shaw finished in 21st place in 22:22.80, freshman Gwendolyn Butkus was 39th in 23:11.30, and junior Julie Hairston was 40th in 23:14.30.

Montclair finished in first place with 49 points. Columbia was second with 71 points.

The CHS girls team finished in third place out of nine teams at the Super Essex Conference–American Division championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Friday, Oct. 14.

Dowling finished in fourth place out of 64 runners in a time of 20:28.90 to lead Columbia. Waite took 16th place in 22:23.50; Stevens was 18th in 22:26.90; O’Sullivan was 25th in 22:55.30; Shaw was 31st in 23:15.00; Hairston was 38th in 23:28.10; and Butkus was 40th in 23:29.80

Montclair was first with 40 points, Livingston was second with 88 points and Columbia was third with 94 points.