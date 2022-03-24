Columbia HS girls fencers gain all–state honors

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School girls fencers Lindsey Minor and Phoebe Hill have been selected to the Star-Ledger/NJ.com all–state team in epee.

Minor made the first team, while Hill made the second team.

Minor, a junior, finished with a 29-2 record in dual meets and 46-8 overall for the season.

Hill, a senior, went 28-5 in dual meets and 35-6 overall for the season. In her four-year career, Hill finished with a 129-48 record.

Minor finished in third place in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s girls individual championships on Feb. 13 at Morris Knolls High School in Denville.

Minor and Hill each had three clinching victories in dual meets this season. There are 27 bouts in a dual meet, and a team that reaches 14 victories clinches the meet.

The CHS girls team, under longtime co-head coaches Art “Doc” Paulina and Frank Mustilli, had a great season, reaching the NJSIAA’s team tournament championship match, where it fell to top-seeded Montgomery, 19-8, on Feb. 23, at Morris Hills High School in Rockaway. Columbia was the No. 10 seed. CHS finished with a 16-2 overall record. Their 16 victories were the most in the state.

Photos Courtesy of Nick Moramarco