Columbia HS girls fencing shines at Santelli Championships

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls fencing team enjoyed a strong showing at the Santelli Championships on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Drew University in Madison.

The Cougars finished in third place overall out of 50 high schools.

Here are the Cougars performances.

In foil, senior Bonney Donachie fenced on the B strip and went 10-3 on the day.

“She fenced very well for us,” said Darryl White, one of three CHS head coaches along with Tiffini Ginlock and Frank Mustilli.

In epee, senior Lindsey Minor, who fenced on the A strip, and sophomore Dilinna Oraedu, who fenced on the B strip, both went 11-3.

“They had an exceptional day,” White said.

In saber, freshman Karol Agila went 8-4 on the A strip, and junior Julia Wheeler went 6-4 on the B strip.

Overall, White was elated for his team.

“That was exceptional,” White said. “We were three bouts out of second place and nine (bouts) out of first place. We’re very pleased with their progress. We’re getting better.”

Caldwell High School finished first overall, and Livingston High School took second place.

The CHS boys team competed at the Cetrulo Championships on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Drew University, placing 13th overall out of 58 high schools.

In saber, James Lederman, a junior, went 9-2 on the C strip, and senior Robbie Goldman went 9-5 on the B strip to lead the Cougars.